PEORIA — As spring cleaning comes to a close, you may be left with an abundance of stuff that can't go to the landfill.

The Woodford County Health Department will host a free household hazardous waste collection on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodford County Highway Department, 301 S. Main St. in Roanoke.

Sponsored by Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the event is open to all Illinois residents. Some of the items accepted include antifreeze, cleaning products, fluorescent light bulbs, lawn chemicals and spray paint. Among items not accepted are electronics, tires, smoke detectors and propane tanks.

For a complete list of items, those interested can visit www.woodfordhealth.org.