PEORIA — The city has received $300,000 in grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for environmental assessment projects.

The funds will be used to assess potential environmental hazards on sites across the city, said Peoria's Community Development Department director Ross Black. The city's grant application cited among its locations parts of the North Valley, where community planning efforts are already underway.

"Basically, a property owner could request funds from this grant to conduct an environmental assessment. ... Having an environmental assessment is typically a required early step for the redevelopment of older sites," Black said. "With an environmental assessment in hand, it becomes easier for property owners to successfully apply for funds to mitigate any environmental hazards that may exist, or if the assessment comes back clean, to develop or market the property."

The funds are divided between $200,000 for hazardous substances and $100,000 for petroleum contamination.

The city was one of 149 communities to receive the grants, according to an EPA news release.

“Peoria has recently enjoyed a surge in the re-use of properties in our heritage neighborhoods. This generous funding from the EPA will assist in the continued safe redevelopment of numerous older and underutilized properties,” Mayor Jim Ardis said in the release.