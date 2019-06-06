Behold, the power of the press — and pizza.

In this space recently, small taverns and veterans clubs wailed in protest over bureaucratic changes that had killed sales of frozen pizzas. But the Peoria City/County Health Department is ripping through state-spawned red tape to restore frozen pizzas to their rightful places.

“We want to put things back the way they were,” said Carey Panier, the department’s director of environmental health.

Details will come out within the next few days as the department finalizes changes and Panier contacts affected businesses. Soon, though, the pizza-size holes should be refilled amid the local pub scene.

The cause of the problem — what some grumblers dubbed PizzaGate — remains unclear. The Peoria City/County Health Department (as well as some counterparts in other counties) believed that a December memo from the Illinois Department of Public Health mandated increased food-prep training by workers who handle frozen pizzas. So, though no one has ever gotten sick by an ill-prepared frozen pizza, the health department began to notify businesses of the state directive.

But the expensive training (amounting to hundreds of dollars per worker) prompted many businesses to get rid of frozen pizzas, which not only hurt their bottom line but sparked grousing among hungry customers. However, in this space, the state said such training is actually up to the discretion of local health departments, a statement that shocked the Peoria City/County Health Department.

So, this week, the local department is meeting to finalize details to make things right again. As an internal briefing put it, “A newspaper article was published regarding this issue and concerns from local establishments in early May. This resulted in IDPH responding to the situation in a contradictory manner to what they had initially advised LHDs (local health departments). Although this article did not paint the PCCHD in a positive light, it resulted in obtaining written clarification from IDPH that gives (local health departments) the authority to determine risk categories based on establishment history, public health justification, etc.”

In other words, the rejiggered policy will allow the department to evaluate each business individually — and, if there have been no food-prep problems, again allow sales of frozen pizzas.

The news was greeted with cheers among the Peoria area’s frozen-pizza community.

“Cool!” said Rick Meyers, an 11-year barkeep at VFW Post No. 2602 at 1505 E. Lake Ave. in the Heights, which had stopped serving frozen pizzas.

Meyers he expects the VFW (after hearing from the local health department) will be happy to bring back frozen pizzas. And Butch’s Pizza will be happy to again supply the pies, said Tim Carey, owner of the Morton-based company.

He said, “This is definitely good news for us."

Indeed, it's good news all around. Our nightmare is over. It's nice again to have peace (and pizza) of mind.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.