DUNLAP — Beer in hand, lederhosen strapped up and alpine hat full of pins. This was not an unlikely sight Sunday at the German American Central Society’s annual Sommerfest.

The group brought Germany to Illinois, showcasing some of the culture’s well-known customs, including authentic food, music, cars and, of course, beer.

Yet, one tradition that is widely practiced by many in the society may not be as well-known by an outsider. That tradition is the collecting of pins.

For decades, the tradition of trading and collecting pins has been relevant throughout the German culture. Just as the tradition itself is unique, each pin and hat is unique to its owner. While some people collect pins from different travel destinations, others collect pins from things they are intimately involved in or that represent a piece of them.

“I of course have our club pin, the German and American flag, but then these here are gifts from other club presidents,” said Bryan Brown, president of the German American Central Society, as he pointed to each pin on his traditional green wool hat.

While strolling through the grounds of Hickory Grove Park, there was an activity at each corner.

In the back was a tent that housed the nationally ranked, competitive, air-gun shooters, who instructed those interested in how to shoot things like flowers and spoons. The club’s soccer tournament was in full swing. Small children worked on their skills behind the field as they gazed upon the older kids that ran and kicked the ball with ease.

Art vendors were set up along the gravel walkway, the small tent that held the German wax art was at full capacity as a line began to form. The sound of sizzling bratwurst could be heard over the hearty laughs of groups that circled wooden spool tables.

The Lindenhof Echoes finished off their performance by playing “Cuckoo,” which mimics the sound of a cuckoo clock. This song being one of Daniel Fuertges’ favorites.

Fuertges has been a member of the alphorn quartet for three summers now. Eric Funk, an eight-year veteran, is responsible for Fuertges' involvement as the two are also members of a French horn group.

The alphorn is comparable to what one would see in a Ricola cough drop commercial, truly encapsulating the traditional Swiss symbol.

“We try to make people laugh … we try to have fun,” said Funk as he spoke of the alphorn group’s place in the fest and the greater community.

What was once used as an ancient means of communication in the mountains has turned into a symbol of German culture, exposing people to a piece of the “old world” as Funk considers it. One of the most common questions they get is how much beer does an alphorn hold.

“It’s like 17 liters of beer, just so you know,” said Funk.

“But we don’t know a thing about that,” Fuertges added with a chuckle. “That’s just what we hear.”

The German fest is a fundraiser intended to promote and preserve German culture in central Illinois through celebrating the beginning of summer.

But the fun is not limited to this fest and the other fests that the German American Central Society hosts year-round. With nearly 400 members in the club, each Friday the group hosts a buffet-style German dinner with live entertainment at their social club, the Lindenhof located off Harker Drive in Peoria.

“To me, it’s all about camaraderie,” said Brown. “It’s like a second family.”

Good friends, good beer and a good time was a commonality among those in attendance.

