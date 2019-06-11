PEORIA — A Canton woman died Monday from injuries suffered in a weekend collision with her husband’s motorcycle during a ride in Bureau County.

Cheryl Zeglen, 59, was pronounced dead at noon Monday at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, two days after the Saturday accident, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

According to Harwood, the accident occurred near 270 East Road and County Highway 5 in Mineral Township in Bureau County.

The coroner said several people were riding together when the lead rider, Tom Zeglen of Canton, raised his arm high in the air to signal the group to get into single file, to avoid travel through a stretch of road that had grass clippings on it.

As he started to slow, he was rear-ended by his wife’s motorcycle. She was thrown from her motorcycle and was critically injured.

Cheryl Zeglen was first transported to Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, then flown to St. Francis by helicopter.