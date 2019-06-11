PEORIA — Proponents of a statewide movement to eliminate the way people are initially held in custody will have an informational meeting on Thursday at the Lincoln branch of the Peoria Public Library.

The event, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., is sponsored by the Peoria Coalition to End Money Bond, made up of the NAACP Peoria Branch, Peoria ACLU, Change Peoria and Black Justice Project.

According to organizers, the effort is to inform and educate the public on the current system, which requires people who are held in custody pending trial to post a cash bail, and why it should be abolished.

Speakers include Sharlyn Grace and Matt McLoughlin of the Chicago Community Bond Fund as well as Chama St. Louis of the Black Justice Project and local Peoria activist Peter Kobak.

Advocates say that thousands of people now are being held in jail on pretrial detention simply because they can't afford to post enough money to be released. More than 90% of those held in Illinois jails, the coalition said, are detained pretrial, which they claim is a considerably higher rate than the national rate of 67%.

Those who attend can learn about the efforts to pass legislation in the Illinois General Assembly as well as how to help with the drive to raise enough money to release some fathers for Father's Day.

For more information, contact Kobak at 291-1257.

Andy Kravetz can be reached at 686-3283 or akravetz@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @andykravetz.