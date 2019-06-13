EUREKA — A dead crow found in the Metamora area has tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Woodford County Health Department. It is the first bird that has tested positive for the virus this year in the county.

The West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of a common female house mosquito which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

However, many people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus in people.

For prevention, the health department recommends using insect repellent to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce the risk of acquiring any mosquito-borne diseases. Insect repellent that is most effective contains active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR 3535.

Residents can report dead birds to the Woodford County Health Department during normal business hours. Please check the Woodford County Health Department’s website (woodfordhealth.org) for guidelines for submitting a bird for testing before calling to report a dead bird. West Nile Virus testing is conducted from May 1, 2019 through Oct. 15, 2019. Woodford County Health Department can accept seven birds a year.