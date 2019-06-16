PEORIA — “Casual and comfortable” is how restaurant owner and chef Amanda DeMaria describes Blended Restaurant and Bakery that opened May 25 in the Willow Knolls shopping center at 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive.

DeMaria worked in management for the food and hotel industry for nearly 20 years and also spent some time working as a certified nursing assistant — all while maintaining a love for baking. Although she is not a baker by trade, the popularity of her cupcakes prove the community is none the wiser.

“Our cupcakes are our most popular baked goods,” explained DeMaria. “They are usually gone by 2 p.m.”

By blending her medical understanding of dietary needs, the cleanliness of the hotel industry, skills she learned from management and her love for baking she was able give birth to her brainchild with a little help from her blended family and her right hand man in the business, her husband Raymond.

One family member is diabetic, one vegan and one gluten-intolerant, so finding a place to eat where everyone could be satisfied has always been a struggle for her family.

“We wanted to create a place where everyone could eat together,” said DeMaria in light of her family’s circumstances.

What DeMaria has learned in the two short weeks that the restaurant has been open is that they are not the only ones.

“I’m hearing the stories of what people go through and how their diets are not celebrated, whether it’s by choice or by need…” said DeMaria. “Here they are celebrated.”

Thus came the name and mission which formed DeMaria’s vision for her family owned and operated, locally sourced, made-from-scratch restaurant that is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with special hours on the weekends.

While “Blended” originated from her blended family and blending of dietary needs, the restaurant also literally blends things like its Freak Shake that takes a classic shake and tops it with tasty treats.

DeMaria’s personal favorite dish is her Peach Provolone Panini which blends sweet and salty flavors of peaches with cheese and a cinnamon honey butter spread.

The menu includes a full service breakfast with soups, salads and sandwiches as lunch and dinner options for now as DeMaria is considering making a separate menu for dinner in the near future.

The menu is interchangeable and allows customers to make special requests for any food option to fit their dietary needs. DeMaria and her staff work diligently to ensure even those with severe celiac disease can be accommodated in her restaurant. Although that may not always be possible she explained they go above and beyond to meet customer’s needs.

“People like that it’s made from scratch, I think the fact that they can taste the freshness is really what is setting us apart,” she said.

Because of the growing popularity of her baked goods, especially the cupcakes, DeMaria hopes to expand by starting her own bakery outside of the restaurant.