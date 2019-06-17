PEORIA — Metal band fans can look forward to a visit from In This Moment as they make an appearance at the Peoria Civic Center on Oct. 8.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, and range from $30 to $45. They can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the Civic Center's box office.

In This Moment is an American metal band based out of Los Angeles. Originally formed by lead singer Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth in 2005, the band released their debut album “Beautiful Tragedy” in 2007. Their 2014 album Black Widow took No. 8 in the Billboard Top 200 and No. 3 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

The band's sixth and most recent album, “Ritual,” released in 2017. Opening acts for the show include Little Miss Nasty, Ded and New Years Day.