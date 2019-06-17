Good morning, troops. It's Monday, June 17.

A couple of local men were more-than-Good Samaritans at the site of a house fire Sunday in rural Hanna City.

They saved a wheelchair-bound person from the flames, according to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

The fire already was underway about 8:30 a.m. at 14025 W. Smithville Road, just southwest of Hanna City, when Eric Arnold was driving past it.

Arnold, a Glasford resident, is an administrator with the Macomb-based Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. He helps coordinate school-safety programs statewide, according to Asbell.

"He said there were people outside and it looked like everyone was out," the sheriff said Monday morning. "He thought, 'What can I do besides get in the way?'

"But for whatever reason, he stopped."

Good thing.

Holly Zessin, 68, still was inside in her wheelchair, Asbell said. Arnold broke a window and jumped into the burning building.

Arnold and a neighbor, Richard Hess, picked up Zessin and pushed her through the window.

"It was a true act of heroism," Asbell said.

Zessin's granddaughter Laurel Plumer, 25, was asleep in the basement when she heard the fire alarm, Asbell said. Plumer escaped.

She and Zessin were the only two occupants of the house, which Asbell deemed a total loss.

Neither woman required hospitalization, according to Asbell. They were treated at the scene. So was Arnold, for lacerations.

Nick in the Morning left a message for Arnold at his workplace. If he returns our call, we'll update this story.

Meanwhile, Asbell had plenty to say about Arnold, who is a contemporary in age and native area.

"These are very fluid, fast-moving situations," Asbell said. "He put himself at risk.

"He could have kept on driving by. I think we live in a world where we often see that. We don't try to get involved in other people's problems. But thankfully, Eric stopped and looked a little bit deeper and took action."

The world needs more of that, as the song heard on the way to work might affirm.