In April, CNN stated Antoinette Love had a “difficult decision ahead of her.” That decision has been made, and Love will be spending her college years in central Illinois on the Eureka College campus.

Love gained national attention this spring when news broke that she had received acceptance letters from 115 colleges — the end total was 116 — and scholarship money that totaled nearly $4 million. Her story was covered by media outlets ranging from NPR to Essence and Teen Vogue.

If Love wants to stay in central Illinois after her undergraduate career at Eureka is over, she will now have the opportunity to do that as well.

At an intimate Wednesday press conference in the Rigazio Room on the Eureka College campus, Love and her family, along with Eureka College President Dr. Jamel Santa Cruze Wright, addressed the media.

Wright revealed to the family that Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat will be giving a letter of commitment to Love, which offers her a teaching position in the Peoria school system upon graduation.

“She is so deserving of it,” said Love’s mother, Yolanda Love.

Love said she chose Eureka over Louisiana State University and the University of North Texas, amongst others, because she liked the small town environment.

“I wanted to move away from Louisiana, just go to some place new,” she said.

Yolanda Love said the decision was made easier when Wright reached out to the family personally. At that point, she said, choosing Eureka was a “no-brainer.”

“You don’t have a lot of chances where you actually talk to the president of the school,” said Yolanda Love. “We had some schools call us, but it was never the president, so we liked that genuine connection that we had with her.”

Antoinette will be studying education at Eureka.

Hailing from New Orleans, Love is a graduate of the International High School of New Orleans, where, CNN reported, she had a 3.7 GPA and was involved in multiple organizations at the school, including the national honor society, as well as the anime and video game clubs.