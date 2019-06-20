EAST PEORIA — A 46-year-old man was found dead Thursday in an indoor swimming pool at an East Peoria residence, according to authorities.

The man's identity was not revealed.

East Peoria fire and rescue personnel were called about 6:45 a.m. to 48 Country Lane, according to a news release from the city police department. The man was found unresponsive in the pool.

Tazewell County Coroner Charlie Hanley pronounced the man dead at the scene at 7:30 a.m., according to the release.

Hanley said the inital autopsy findings showed the cause of death to be drowning. No foul play, he said, was suspected.

The man's identity is to be released after immediate-family members have been notified.

East Peoria and Illinois State police are investigating. As of about 1:30 p.m., East Peoria officers still were at the residence.

Country Lane is off Centennial Drive just east of Illinois Central College.