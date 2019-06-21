PEORIA — When a woman rebuffed a suggestion to become a stripper, a friend pummeled her, according to a Peoria County Sheriff's Office report.

At 12:30 p.m. June 14, a 20-year-old Peoria woman called the sheriff's office from the front yard of a Peoria County home. She said that for "a few weeks" she had been friends with the 21-year-old woman who owns the property, the report stated.

She said that inside the home earlier, the 21-year-old suggested they both become strippers together, the report stated. When the younger woman declined, the 21-year-old swung at at her, the report stated. The report did not specify if contact was made, but the younger woman fell down, the report stated.

The 21-year-old jumped atop the younger woman and struck her repeatedly, the report stated. The 21-year-old's husband also joined the attack and threw punches, the report stated.

However, the report noted that there were no visible injuries on the younger woman, aside from a small, red circle on an inner forearm.

Further, the 21-year-old and her husband told an entirely different story. They said the younger woman called the 21-year-old a name, sparking a short struggle between the two women before police arrived, the report stated.

Because of the conflicting stories and no corroborating injuries, no arrests were made.