River City Construction in East Peoria will host its inaugural Charitable Challenge June 27.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria. After each four-person team participating in the challenge has completed nine holes of golf, participants will adjourn to Mt. Hawley Bowl in Peoria to bowl two games.

“It’s somewhat unique,” said Rick Swan, executive director of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce. “You play nine holes of golf, and then you bowl. It’s a different type of outing, but the cause is a great one.”

Space for the event is limited to the first 24 teams to register. Registration fees are $1,000 for each four-person team, said Michelle Beal, River City Construction event coordinator. In addition to nine holes of golf and two games of bowling, the registration package will include a gift bag, refreshments, two golf carts and bowling shoes for each team member. Beal said there is still time for teams to register, but space is rapidly filling up.

The Charitable Challenge is based on an internal employee event that River City Construction holds each year, said Beal.

“This event has quickly become a favorite event for our employees,” she added. “With working so closely with other area businesses, word quickly spread as to how much fun this event was. We were asked by many, ‘How can we participate?’ We decided to create the River City Charitable Challenge benefiting local non-profit organizations.”

In addition to registration fees, River City has also offered sponsorship opportunities ranging from $150 to $2,000. A variety of community partners that include local construction companies, union construction building trades, financial institutions, insurance companies, social service agencies, design firms, automobile dealerships, and restaurants are helping sponsor the challenge, said Beal. The goal for the event is to raise between $10,000 and $15,000. All proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.

“The Ronald McDonald House is a great structure,” said Swan. “It houses (people whose) children are at the OSF Children’s Hospital being cared for. It’s something similar to what happens at Methodist (Hospital) or at the Saint Jude (Children’s) Hospital. There’s a place there where families can stay while their children are being treated. Because it’s a very trying time for families, (the houses) help the families cope with that. It’s helping the community, and it’s helping a very great cause. It’s a great thing to be able to help in a very benevolent way and have fun. We’re very fortunate that residents in the area do participate (in fundraising events). Our businesses, our business people, our citizens all help in these things.”

For more information on the Charitable Challenge, visit business.epcc.org/events.