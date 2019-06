PEORIA — Blue Ridge Road will be closed for crossroad culvert replacement, starting Tuesday, according to a news release from Peoria County.

The closure will last until Friday. The road will be closed between County Line Road and Streitmatter Road, near Chillicothe, the county said.

This road closure is part of a larger project to improve the roads from Blue Ridge Road to Truitt Road.

Motorists should expect flaggers, and the road will be open to local traffic only.