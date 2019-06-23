MOSSVILLE — As he stood giving a tour of the Caterpillar parking lot Sunday, Rick Roudebush’s calm voice seemed out of place in a parking lot filled with the screech of cars accelerating and skidding all over the place.

But what initially appeared to be total chaos was in fact a carefully controlled and meticulously planned enterprise — the 10th annual Street Survival driving school.

There were 22 drivers, aged 15-21, who showed up for the driving school, which includes two eight-hour sessions over one weekend a year. Students spend four hours in the classroom, and four behind the wheel.

The fact that most of the students at Street Survival already know how to drive makes the label “driving school” seem like a bit of a misnomer.

However, Street Survival teaches students what normal driver’s ed doesn’t. There are often dangerous driving experiences that even the most experienced drivers haven’t encountered.

“You don’t know hydroplaning until you actually experience it,” said parent Kelly Hornberger. “And then that’s almost too late.”

Street Survival driving school teaches its students how to handle these situations through repeated simulation of extreme and dangerous conditions.

During these simulations, students are taught to “lose control, regain control,” said Roudebush, a volunteer instructor and previous president of the program.

The simulations take several different forms, all of which are laid out in different areas of the Caterpillar parking lot. Volunteer instructors spread bags of cracked corn, or soap and water, onto the surface of the parking lot to simulate icy or skid-inducing conditions. There are also areas marked with cones in which the young drivers are taught how to brake suddenly, or change lanes quickly, in an emergency.

The drivers often aren’t told when the water or cracked corn is placed on the surface, in order to prevent them from anticipating the skid.

This allows drivers to “experience the edge of control on a car,” said Roudebush. He stressed that teaching reactions is about muscle memory, making repetition of the activities important.

In one corner of the parking lot, a group of parents sat in folding chairs. They watched as their children placed themselves, repeatedly, in situations most drivers seek to avoid.

But according to Roudebush, when looking for students, “I’ve realized that you don’t talk to the kids,” he said. “You talk to the parents, or the grandparents, or the aunts and uncles.”

The program costs $95. “I’ve always said it’s the best $95 you can spend on your kid,” said Roudebush. Records from the students’ high schools have shown that none of the students who have gone through the program have been involved in a car crash of their own doing.

Street Survival president Rick Largen was a state trooper, a role that made him passionate about road safety. “Nobody wants to go knock on somebody’s door at 2 or 3 in the morning and explain that their child isn’t coming home,” said Roudebush, of Largen’s previous job.

Parents Marc and Kelly Hornberger so believe in the importance of the driving school’s mission that they have sent all three of their children through the course. Their two daughters have completed it twice, and their son Cannon is taking the course along with his driver’s ed.

“We’re going to have our kids in it every year that we can,” said Marc Hornberger.

Some of the students who arrive are often timid drivers. Carson Hornberger, 17, was initially nervous driving over the bridge to get from her home to the Caterpillar parking lot. However, after completing the course, she found that she was equipped for far more than crossing a bridge.

Another activity sits in another corner of the vast parking lot: a blue and silver Caterpillar semitrailer. The truck weighs 50,000 lbs. Around it, in all directions and at various distances, sit various smaller cars and pickup trucks.

The teenagers were told to climb up, one at a time, into the driver’s seat of the semitrailer. They were asked to look into the side mirrors and see whether the cars around the semitrailer were visible. The answer was almost always no.

By making the students aware of how little the drivers of large vehicles can see of cars around them, this activity aims to prevent chain reaction crashes. These often result from drivers of smaller vehicles not understanding the consequences of longer stopping distances.

Kelly Hornberger said that her children reference this all the time. Hornberger’s daughter Carson said that her knowledge from the course has also helped her in slightly more common situations, such as having to brake suddenly when people cut in, and with sliding on snow.

For those at Street Survival, however, the more extreme knowledge “is like a bullet-proof vest,” Largen said. “It’s good to have, but we hope you don’t need to use it.”