PEKIN — A Pekin woman was imprisoned Monday for four years with her guilty plea to stealing items from a storage facility and seeking to sell them online.

Pamela Wall, 32, and her husband, Joshua, 39, were charged last February in Tazewell County Circuit Court with conducting a continuing criminal enterprise. A felony theft charge against Pamela Wall was dismissed in a plea agreement, in which she received the minimum sentence for the more serious crime.

A man told police in January that the unit he rented at Mackinaw Storage had been broken into, and four truck tires and rims worth about $2,350 were missing. A short time later, he reported finding the stolen items for sale on Pamela Wall’s page on LetGo, a website featuring used goods for sale, according to court records.

Posing as a potential buyer, Mackinaw police Chief Jack Nieukirk arranged to meet Pamela Wall at a Pekin store parking lot. When the couple arrived with the tires and rims, Nieukirk identified himself as a police officer and arrested them. The theft victim identified the items with markings he had placed on them, records stated.

Police found several other storage units burglarized, and their renters identified items that had been stolen also for sale on the LetGo page. The items were found in the couple’s residence, records stated.

Joshua Wall was sentenced earlier this month to three years in prison on an unrelated theft conviction in Woodford County. His next court appearance in his Tazewell County case remains unscheduled.