Good morning, troops. It's Monday, June 24.

Visitors to Bradley University are having a tough time finding buildings on campus, it appears. And the signs in front of each building are old and inconsistent, at least in design.

University officials want to change that situation, including at what probably is the most prominent intersection on the West Bluff.

A 9-foot, 3-inch-tall welcome sign at Main and University streets is the centerpiece of a new plan for wayfinding and building identification on the Bradley campus.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Peoria City Council is expected to consider land-use changes that would facilitate the plan.

The Main-University aluminum sign is to be the most obvious evidence. Including support posts, it's to be about 12 feet wide and posted at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The new sign is to direct visitors to parking and to Renaissance Coliseum, among other places. The sign face is to be about 7 feet tall and about 10 feet wide.

A low-slung, brick sign currently at Main and University is to be dismantled and removed, according to university spokeswoman Renee Charles. That sign features only the university name.

"There is nothing there now to point people where to go," Charles stated in an email. "Parents and other visitors have been telling us they aren't sure when they are actually on campus, or when they get to the intersection, they aren't sure where to go.

"Some end up turning the wrong way and then making illegal U-turns, wandering through neighborhoods, etc."

The new signs, about 50 in all, are to be emblazoned with the Bradley logo and red-and-white colors.

Other directional signs and building identifiers are to be 7 feet tall and about 6 feet wide. Sign faces are to be 2 feet high and 5 feet wide.

"They are in line with our brand instead of randomly brown and green, like the current ones," Charles wrote about signs that are decades old, in many cases.

Bradley's first proposal was for a sign 11 feet tall at Main and University. That size was reduced after city planning staff expressed concerns about the sign being disproportional to its surroundings.

All the Bradley signs are to be located on private property, according to the city.

Earlier this month, the city Planning and Zoning recommended the council approve the overall Bradley proposal.

"The commission does see a need that the signage needs to be updated on campus, to make it more attractive," said Mike Wiesehan, the commission chairman. "It's only going to improve the campus."

