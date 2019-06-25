PEORIA — A Peoria teen faces decades behind bars after being indicted for a botched robbery that left another teen dead.

Doyle E. Nelson, Jr., 18, of 818 W. Hurlburt St., Apt. B8, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Zarious M. Fair on June 12 while the 16-year-old was in the 700 block of East Frye Avenue.

Nelson isn’t accused of being the triggerman. Rather, he’s charged under the theory that he was legally accountable — and therefore just as guilty — as the 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot Fair. Bond was set at $2 million earlier and Nelson is appear in court on Thursday to be arraigned. He faces at least 35 and possibly up to 75 years behind bars if he’s convicted.

At that earlier bond hearing, prosecutors said an eyewitness told police the 14-year-old boy, who is charged as a juvenile in connection with the murder, and Nelson ran up behind Fair and demanded items. When Fair said he didn’t have anything, the younger teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot him three times in the torso. Fair died 20 minutes later at a hospital.

Nelson, the witness said, patted Fair down to make sure he didn’t have anything. That’s an allegation that Nelson denied to police when questioned. He told police he and the younger boy were walking in the area when the 14-year-old saw Fair, whom he knew from an earlier encounter. But Nelson denied doing anything other than walking with the younger boy, prosecutors said at that earlier hearing.

A motion has been filed in the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court to revoke the 14-year-old’s probation and to move his case to adult court. The teen was placed on probation in March for an armed robbery that occurred in January. A hearing on that motion is set for next month.

