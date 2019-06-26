The Tazewell County Board voted during its monthly meeting Wednesday to table discussion on changes in precinct boundaries and polling locations until next month.

The proposed changes will affect Pekin, Delavan, Elm Grove, Little Mackinaw, Mackinaw, Sand Prairie, Tremont, Cincinnati, Fondulac, Groveland and Washington. According to the resolution, the proposed precinct and polling location changes are a response to population changes in the affected townships.

“We’ve had a lot of material thrown at us tonight,” said Board member Nick Graff, who moved that the resolution be tabled until next month’s meeting. “The resolution as it is written now is incorrect because it didn’t come out of Executive Committee. I would like to personally add a couple of things to it.”

In other business, the board unanimously approved moving two unfunded part-time public defender positions into one full-time position. The resolution authorizes the public defender to hire one full-time assistant public defender. Also meeting unanimous approval was a resolution to convert the county’s Guardian Ad Litem position from part-time to full-time. A Guardian Ad Litem is a licensed attorney who represents the best interests of a child in family court cases. Luke Taylor, public defender for Tazewell County, believes that a full-time Guardian Ad Litem is necessary for Tazewell County because case loads have increased.

“In 2014, there were 116 juvenile abuse and neglect cases filed in this county,” said Taylor. “In 2015, (there were) 124; (in) 2016, (there were) 147; in 2017 (there were) 142; and then last year, (there were) 217. So, more than a hundred more cases were filed in 2018 than in 2014.”