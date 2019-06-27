PEORIA – Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, the supplier of blood products for OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, is seeking blood donors in the days leading up to Fourth of July.

“Summer holidays are challenging times for volunteer blood donation,” said Amanda Hess, director of donor relations and marketing for the Blood Center. “And with Fourth of July falling on a Thursday this year, we will see an impact on donations throughout the week and continuing through the weekend.”

A strong week of donations before the holiday weekend will help ensure the Blood Center will continue meeting patient needs at local hospitals.

Donors may schedule an appointment to give blood by calling 800-747-5401, scheduling online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app, www.bloodcenter.org/app.

As an added incentive, all donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card to Amazon, Casey’s General Stores, Dairy Queen, or Domino’s, double or triple points to spend in the Blood Center’s donor loyalty store, and automatic entry in drawings for a $500 Visa gift card. Winners will be chosen the week of June 24-30 and the week of July 1-7.