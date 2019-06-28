LINCOLN — A Lincoln gas station sold Thursday evening's winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, worth $550,000, according to a Lottery news release.

A customer purchased the winning ticket at Thorntons, 511 Keokuk St., which matches all five winning numbers — 17, 26, 30, 33, 34 – to win the jackpot. It must be claimed within a year of the drawing at one of the Lottery offices in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.

The gas station will receive $5,500, a 1% bonus, for selling the ticket.