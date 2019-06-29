PEORIA — An unknown man dressed entirely in black held a person at gunpoint at the intersection of West Russell Street and North Frink Street on Saturday.

According to a Bradley University Police Department safety alert, the suspect approached the person around 1 a.m. The man demanded property from the person, and after refusing, the man pushed the victim down and robbed him before fleeing toward the Bradley University campus, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim suffered minor injuries. The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.