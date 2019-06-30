On Thursday, May 30, I was a recipient of two kindnesses. While shopping at Tuesday Morning, searching for something to greet guests at the door to my apartment, I discovered a brightly painted, metallic dog. I turned to a lady standing beside me and exclaimed, isn't he adorable? She agreed. But, I put him down, and continued going through the aisles. When finished, I again looked at the dog and the lady saw me and said "you really need him," but I decided to be practical, so put him down, again. As I was leaving, an employee came to me and said, "you forgot one of your bags." Looking inside, was my "guard dog." This lovely lady had bought it for me. I went back and gave her a hug. I am so grateful! A bit later, I drove to Paint Creations in Pioneer Park to get an estimate on a blemish on my car door, which occurred when I hit a post in my parking spot. They were busy, but a guy I had stopped to ask information, dropped what he was doing, buffed the spot, and touched up with a bit of paint. I asked what I owed him? No charge! Again, I was speechless. Wonderful day, wonderful people!

A.P.

Peoria

