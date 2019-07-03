PEORIA — Two men wearing masks entered a home, held the homeowner at gunpoint and made him hide under his couch while they stole various items from the residence.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the man had just returned home from a trip to Walmart and was going in and out of his house with loads of grocery bags, according to a Peoria Police report. When he came out to grab another load, two men were standing outside waiting for him, the report stated.

The man told police the two men hit him over the head with a gun and then proceeded to enter his home on the 700 block of Spalding Avenue. While in the house, the masked men demanded the man lie on the floor and put a couch over him, the report stated.

The man told police the men told him they would shoot him if he got up. According to the report, the man stayed under the couch while the pair stole various items from throughout his house including his television, phone, driver’s license and two air compressors.

The man was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center for the injury to the left side of his head due to being struck with the gun. No arrests have been made at this time as the home owner was unable to identify the men.