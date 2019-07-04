PEORIA — A rollover accident early Thursday in Central Peoria resulted in three people transported to area hospitals, according to authorities.

The accident happened about 1:45 a.m. at Nebraska Avenue and Sheridan Road. Firefighters found one vehicle flipped on its top.

Within five minutes, everybody inside the vehicle had been extricated, a news release stated.

Critical care was administered to the victims. It wasn't clear how severe their injuries were.

About $80,000 in damage also was reported.