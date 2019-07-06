I hope heaven will be my childhood backyard.

Well, maybe not all of heaven. But at least part of it, like a side room or something.

Do you ever wonder what heaven might look like? Hard to say. Maybe streets of gold and gates of pearl — that sort of thing.

I realize I don’t have a say in the layout. But if you’re like me, maybe there are parts of this world that you find heavenly, to the point you’d like to find a nook thereof in the great beyond. Maybe it’s a sun-drenched beach you get to visit sometimes. Maybe it’s a playroom filled with all the dogs and cats and pets you ever owned. Maybe we get a smidge of a place and time that gave us great joy here.

For me, that'd be the backyard of my youth, which I suddenly miss more than ever.

By appearance, it was like just about any backyard: just a wide rectangle of grass. When I first set my 4-year-old feet there, it seemed massive. It was almost like the city parks my little brother and I would visit, blocks from our old house on the tiny lot. But this new place — this endless green paradise in back of our new home — was different. It was like our own personal park, right outside the back door, where we could play every day.

And we did. But not just us. It soon became a gathering point for our newfound group of friends — they, like us, newcomers to a new subdivision. I’m not sure why our backyard became the place to be: I think one day we started playing there, and — for years and years and years — we simply never stopped.

As little kids — boys, the lot of us — we pushed our Tonka trucks through the grass and dirt. We'd play endless games of tag that'd spill into the neighboring yards. We'd host annual carnivals back there to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

And just about every warm day, we'd play baseball back there, using rubber balls to avoid breaking windows. Each summer, we'd wear out the grass at home plate and first base, creating two splotches of dirt.

As we got a little older, and as after one-too-many rubber baseballs smashed through windows, our parents diverted the games to schoolyards. But the backyard remained our youthful focal point as a chain-link fence went up and a second-hand pool popped up. It wasn’t much to look at — gunmetal gray, with a lone peace sign spray-painted on the side (hey, it was the ‘70s) — but it was wet and cool and a good place to be in the sweltering summertime.

The fence also turned the yard into the world’s greatest Wiffle Ball park. You can’t break a window with a Wiffle Ball, so once again we wore out dirt patches at home and first, playing more games there than ever accumulated at Comiskey Park and Wrigley Field.

Between those games, I’d set up our pitchback and throw pitch after pitch after pitch, forever, working on a curve ball that never curved. Still, as Little League seasons tumbled forward, I dreamed of one day getting a reprieve from second base and getting a shot at pitching. I was only once allowed that opportunity — just one inning in a preseason game — and didn’t impress anybody. But I did strike out one batter, and I recall slipping a non-curving curve ball past him.

Other times in that backyard, we’d play Nerf football. Or Frisbee. Or whatever else kids used to do before cellphones and video games.

But as puberty pushed in, we’d visit the backyard less and less. Of all its pluses, there was one glaring shortage: no girls. For such pursuits, we'd have to search elsewhere. The pool went ignored, except by an occasional duck, and it eventually vanished, as did our youth.

Later, after my brother and I moved out, the backyard would become an occasional reunion spot for our friends and us. Later, our kids would run around back there. When my parents moved to a retirement village a dozen years ago, my brother bought the place.

Once in a while, we’d get together in the backyard. We'd sip beers and remember, pointing out to the tree standing where first base used to be, or scanning the faint circular indentation where the pool once stood. Sometimes we wouldn’t say much at all, instead staring and wondering where it all went so fast.

And that’s what I’m doing right now. My brother just sold the place, which now (for the first time ever) has a name other than Luciano on the deed.

A young couple with little kids has moved in. If they’re lucky, decades from now, those siblings will recall that same backyard and remember all the games and laughs they had there. And, as things like this happen, they, too, will one day wonder where it all went so fast.

Have fun back there, kids. You might not realize it now, but it’s a real slice of heaven.

