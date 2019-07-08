NEPONSET — Lauren Gunawan fell in love with motorcycles as a teenager riding her Kawasaki KZ440 on the otherwise quiet streets of Neponset.

Now she’s the first woman ever selected for the Secret Service’s elite motorcycle unit which protects the President’s motorcade when he travels in the capital.

“I grew up in a small town of 400 people, so I would take my motorcycle everywhere because I wanted to see everything,” Gunawan said in a U.S. Secret Service news release.

Gunawan no longer rides the streets of her hometown, located in southwest Bureau County. Now she navigates her Secret Service-issued Harley Davison FLHTP Electra Glide as a new member of the Secret Service Motorcycle Support Unit.

Last month, Gunawan became the first female to successfully complete the rigorous training to become a member of the elite team of riders.

Gunawan is one of the newest members of the 14-person unit, which falls under the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service and provides protection to the President, vice president and foreign dignitaries.

The unit is responsible for spontaneously stopping traffic under pressure as the motorcade approaches in order for the protectee to safely pass.

Gunawan, 30, one of the three children of Rusly and Michelle Gunawan, said she’s always loved policing because of her grandfather Larry Wisenburg of Neponset, who was an auxiliary police chief for 20 years when he lived in Milan.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to my community and be able to make my grandfather proud,” she said in a story that aired last month on CNN and was carried by TV stations around the nation.

Her love of policing may also have come from her uncle, Steve Wisenburg, a retired detective, and older brother, Christopher Gunawan, a police officer, both with the Atlanta Police Department.

It was her love of motorcycles and her passion for adrenaline that pushed the 2006 graduate of Bureau Valley High School in Manlius to move to Washington, D.C., and pursue a career on a motorcycle with the Secret Service.

“I don’t have to go sit at a 9-to-5 job. It’s different every single day. I never know what the day is going to bring, so I love that. At the drop of a hat, something can change, and I love that,” she told CNN.

Uniformed Division Chief Thomas Sullivan recognized Gunawan’s determination to be in the MSU and said, in a Secret Service press release, that she is perfectly suited for the position.

“Lauren is dedicated, hardworking and forward-thinking,” Sullivan said.

Completing the Motorcycle Support Unit course is no easy task. The two-week long course only graduates approximately 40 percent of its students.

Gunawan failed the first time but was able to try again.

“We ride (the course) 24/7, 365, in all weather conditions. So, during that time it’s eight hours of being on a motorcycle. And the entire time, you’re thinking in your head, ‘You have to get this, you have to get this,’” Gunawan said.

Gunawan said the hardest part of the class for her was having to maneuver and pick up the 1,100-pound bike.

“We’ve had numerous women try out. I think one of the biggest things is picking up the motorcycle. There is technique to it, but it also takes some strength. That’s pretty much what has disqualified, not just women, but a lot of people, from coming on the unit,” said her training officer and fellow unit member, Officer Technician Brian Popiel.

But Popiel told CNN Gunawan’s attitude was different.

“She was definitely determined to become a technician on this unit, to get mounted. Every day she gave 120 percent,” Popiel said.

Gunawan told CNN she wouldn’t want to do any other job and hopes more women will one day ride alongside her.

“I feel like I got to break that glass ceiling and it is an amazing feeling, because I don’t want anybody to think that they can’t get something," she said. "If you put dedication and hard work into it, you’ll get it and you’ll achieve your goals.”