Another month, another record for passengers using Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

Almost 62,000 passengers used the airport in May, according to a news release. That is a record for May in general and the third-busiest month in the airport's history.

The total of 61,848 arriving and departing passengers is 2.6 percent higher than what was registered in May 2018. It also is the fourth time this year passenger counts have broken a monthly record.

"We're still crunching the numbers to see how we did in June, but we're hoping for good news," Gene Olson, the airport director, stated in the release.

To date this year, the total number of passengers who have used the airport is 280,905. That's 2.7 percent higher than last year's record pace.

The other airport Olson administers, Mount Hawley Auxiliary Airport in Peoria, is conducting an open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Aircraft are to be on display. Information about learning to fly is to be available, as is information regarding drone flights near airports.

Mount Hawley airport, located at 1320 W. Bird Blvd., specializes in general aviation.