MOSSVILLE — A pair of pets perished in a residential blaze that firefighters had to battle in shifts under Wednesday's oppressive heat.

No human injuries were reported in the fire, which struck a two-story dwelling in the 1300 block of Beach Street around 9 a.m., south of Mossville. However, two dogs died.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Jim Benisch said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but that it started in the kitchen. It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control, he said.

As the heat index pushed toward 100, multiple area agencies including the Dunlap Fire Department, Lacon-Sparland and Akron-Princeville fire departments, assisted the Chillicothe Fire Department. Crews rotated in and out of service, taking breaks to rest from the heat.

"I don't know what the temperature of hell is, but it's probably comparable," said Michael Hughes, battalion chief for the Peoria Fire Department.

As for the structure, "it had major fire damage," he said.

Benisch said a damage estimate wasn't completed but that he believed it was between $50,000 to $70,000. The fire, he did say, required the family who was living there to find other accommodations.