EAST PEORIA — One of the biggest challenges that many employers are faced with today is the growing gap in skilled workers.

In this region, only 40 percent of adults possess credentials past a high school diploma, while 60 percent of employers require exactly that, according to Illinois Central College President Shelia Quirk-Bailey.

ICC is working to bridge that gap and provide a learning space that will help area students, unemployed workers or anyone with an interest in improving their skills to fill manufacturing technology jobs in Peoria.

ICC hosted a Ready to Work Expo on Thursday and Friday at its East Peoria Campus, combining the structure of an open house and job fair to provide a unique educational event that was the first of its kind for the college. Free and open to the public, the expo reached nearly 200 attendees each day.

“There’s so much opportunity out here right now and sometimes people get overwhelmed or maybe even a little bit intimidated,” said Quirk-Bailey.

She explained that the idea is to get them out here around students who look just like them to help build up their confidence. Once they explore the program options to really nail down their interest, her hope is that this will spark the motivation to get the process started.

“We really just wanted to open the doors to let people know what all of the opportunities were,” she added.

The booths featured faculty and students who were ready to answer questions and share information about the respective programs. Many of the facilities and tools used in the programs were open and on display for prospective students to get a first sight, hands-on look into what they could potentially be working with if they so choose to take the next step.

Brody Fahrion, 18, of East Peoria has always had a love for cars and hopes to bring that love into a career in the automotive industry. He enjoyed getting to meet those involved in the program and seeing the facility itself.

While most would assume that the college caters more toward recent high school graduates, according to Bailey, 50 percent of those who attend have been out of school for five or more years and 20 percent of that 50 have been out of school for 20 years or more.

“We are not just for high school students, we are open to everyone,” Quirk-Bailey said. “This year we had a man who was in his 80s graduate from one of our programs ... we want people to be successful not only in the program, but in life.”

Some of the other participating programs included welding, machining, electrical, horticulture, agriculture, agriculture science and technology, mechanical engineering, diesel powered equipment technology and apprenticeship programs, among a number of others.

Besides allowing direct interaction with faculty and students within the programs, each booth featured specifics about the job market for each program such as what the certificate would entail, the median salary for each job and the annual job openings offered in the area.

As the Interim Dean of Agriculture and Industrial Technologies, it is Steve Flinn’s responsibility to ensure that the curriculum of the programs is up-to-date and teaching relevant skills that meet the partnered employers’ requirements.

“We are here to help people find their passion and more importantly, the motivation to do it,” Flinn said. “We meet people where they are and provide the resources to help them succeed.”

Flinn explained that many of the students that come out of ICC programs transition into high-paying jobs in half the time that traditional four-year students would, often times with starting salaries significantly higher than the typical first job.

“What we do is we change lives. This is one way for us to reach out ... and get people on a path to a better life,” said Quirk-Bailey. “Once they get the credential and they get that job, that not only changes the trajectory of their life, but that of their family ... it grows the workforce and it makes the whole region more economically viable. There is a lot riding on us to help people find their place, so that’s why we do this.”

