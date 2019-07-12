Marriages
Peoria County
Bridget M. Faley, 26; Ruaidhri O'Dowd, 26; both of Hoboken, N.J.
Blake J. Carrington, 20, Pekin; Isabella M. McEnroe, 23, East Peoria.
Matthew A. Montgomery, 24, Saint Paul, Minn.; Hailey A. Widder, 22, Washington.
Patricia L. Coleman, 44; Barry J. Baldovin, 55; both of Morton.
Josie L. Weber, 24, Princeville; Travis D. Jones, 23, Peoria.
Ashley M. Brenski, 28; Benjamin L. Joerger, 30; both of East Peoria.
David H. Roth, 60; Jill E. Lytle, 57; both of Washington.
Lance M. DeWolfe, 34; Lenaia J. Vancil, 28; both of Washington.
Drew A. Zadrzynski, 24; Malley M. Stevenson, 24; both of Peoria.
Emily A. Marshall, 34, Peoria; Richard L. Hallam, 37, Pekin.
William D. Sellers, 30; Amie T. Mullane, 29; both of Peoria.
Peter M. Schlotter, 35; Erin E. Triplett, 35; both of Peoria.
Divorces
Peoria County
Wallace, Michael and Melanie
Basar, Ahmed and Uzma Amreen
Kelly, Christopher T. and Kaylea M.
Peterson, Michelle P. and Brandon A.