On June 29, we went to Red Lobster to celebrate our 28th anniversary. We mentioned to our waitress it was that day. We had a delicious meal and waited for our ticket. The waitress came back and said the couple at a nearby table had paid for our meal and her tip. What a wonderful surprise and blessing to have a stranger care enough for us to make it a very special day. Hopefully they'll see this note and know how thankful we are for their special act of kindness.

K.H. and S.H.

Washington

We're interested in sharing random acts of kindness. Please write to: Kindness, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643; or send email to jjenke@pjstar.com.