The Boston-based start-up company Alice’s Table will hold a flower-arranging workshop in Mackinaw on Wednesday.

The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. July 17 at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard at 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw.

An instructor from Alice’s Table will teach participants how to create a summer arrangement to take home, along with tips and tricks to use again and again. The flower arranging can take anywhere from one to two hours, depending on the complexity and format of the arrangement. Alice’s Table provides aprons to wear for the duration of the event.

Because working with flowers can be messy, participants are encouraged to wear casual clothing that they won’t mind getting a little dirty. Alice’s Table will provide the flowers, vases and tools you needed to create floral arrangements.

The fee to attend the workshop is $65. Ticket price includes three samples of Mackinaw Valley Vineyard wines, cheese and crackers from Ropp Jersey Cheese and Chocolatier Confection chocolates. For a 10 percent discount, reserve spots for a party of five or more. For more information, visit alicestable.com.