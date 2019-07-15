Good morning, troops. It's Monday, July 15.

Nick in the Morning tries to avoid too much fast food, but there are times we're just not strong enough to resist the siren song.

Combine that weakness with a curiosity to see something new, and that's what led us to a recent visit to McDonald's in Peoria Heights.

The restaurant at 3717 N. Prospect Road has stood sentinel for years at the northwest corner of Prospect and War Memorial Drive. But for a few months recently, the building was shrouded and the lobby was closed.

It was unveiled not long ago, with a new exterior look. The traditional Mickey D's red and white was gone, replaced by gray and sand.

With all the upscale construction going on farther north on Prospect in the Heights, maybe McDonald's felt it needed to fit in better with its neighborhood.

The renovation appears to be part of a $6 billion project McDonald's is calling the largest in its history.

Much of that reconstruction entails installing self-service kiosks inside the restaurants. McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said the kiosks help improve the customer journey — whatever that means.

It probably also helps improve McDonald's bottom line as the minimum wage in Illinois increases to $15 an hour. Kiosks don't take coffee breaks.

The thing that caught our eye the most about the revamped Heights McDonald's — because we're lazy Americans — is the new look of the drive-through area. The number of drive-through windows, specifically.

Not one, not two, but three drive-through windows now grace the building. One is for paying your bill and the second is to pick up your order. That's unchanged.

The third window is for customers to receive orders that weren't ready when they arrived at the second window.

Nick in the Morning doesn't recall seeing that before, but it's been around at various McDonald's for a few years, evidently. Previously, if your order wasn't ready, customers would pull to the curb and a worker would walk outside to deliver the order.

The additional window became more desirable after drive-through wait times increased because of new menu items, according to a McDonald's spokeswoman.

Apparently, all those frappes and lattes McDonald's now is offering take longer to make.

Here's a comment and a suggestion:

People should order lobster in Boston, not in Stillwater, Okla., like we once did (and regretted). Stick with what makes regions and restaurants renowned, from a culinary standpoint.

If you want fancy coffees, go to Starbucks. If you want a Big Mac or an Egg McMuffin, go to McDonald's.

And instead of using the drive-through, get some exercise, park the car and walk inside. Maybe we'll start practicing what we preach. Someday.

We have no drive-through time to waste, even if it gives us a chance to hear a few extra songs on the way to work.