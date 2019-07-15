PEORIA — No suspects were in custody Monday morning following shootings early Sunday in Downtown Peoria that left two people injured, according to police.

The shootings took place shortly after 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Main Street, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson stated.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds to their legs. There also was vehicle and building damage, according to Dotson.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries weren't life threatening.

Evidence was recovered and officers attempted to obtain information from witnesses, according to Dotson. A crowd was gathered along Main Street.

The area is adjacent to several bars and restaurants that close about 4 a.m. Patrons have been known to congregate outside afterward.