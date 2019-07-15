OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute, currently located at 610 Park Avenue, Pekin, is relocating to a new facility at 3422B Court St.

The last day at the current location will be July 18. The office will be closed July 19-21 for the move. The new office will open July 22.

Office hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Any appointments scheduled for July 22 or later will be automatically transferred to the new location.

For more information, call 309-346-7776.