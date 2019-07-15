Jayson Presley of Pekin has received a scholarship for flight training through the EAA Chapter 563 of Peoria and the Ray Aviation Scholarship program, administered by the Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Presley will be training at Allmond Aviation based at Mt. Hawley airport in Peoria. The scholarship is designed to support a flight student through both written and practical segments of flight training that are part of successful FAA pilot certification.

Presley will be a Senior at Pekin Community High School this fall.

The Ray Aviation Scholars program provides $10,000 scholarships to young people who are seeking to learn to fly. The Ray Foundation is providing $1 million annually to fund the program, which seeks to improve the flight training success rate from the current industry average of 20 percent to 80 percent for program participants.

Local EAA chapters are responsible for identifying youth for the Ray Aviation Scholarship program and mentoring them through flight training. The Ray Foundation is furthering the legacy of James Ray, an EAA lifetime member who was dedicated to aviation and youth education. The initiative is designed to help meet the tremendous future demand for pilots and associated aviation careers.

EAA Chapter 563 is one of 900 local chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association (eaa.org), the world’s largest organization for recreational flying. It meets at Mt. Hawley airport on the first and third Saturday mornings of the month. More information on EAA Chapter 563 is available at eaa563.org.