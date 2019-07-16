Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, July 16.

Those who reside in the southern third of Illinois haven't had the easiest time watching on television the Illinois High School Association basketball state finals.

Starting next March, that situation should improve — thanks in part to a company that owns a Peoria TV station.

On Monday, the IHSA and the NFHS Network announced a partnership with Quincy Media Inc. to create a statewide TV and digital network that will carry the basketball and football state finals for the next three academic years.

Quincy Media owns WEEK-TV (25) in Peoria, which is to be one of the network stations. Other Quincy Media-owned stations on the network are WSIL-TV in Harrisburg, WREX-TV in Rockford and the company's flagship, WGEM-TV in Quincy.

Stations Nexstar Media Group owns in the Champaign-Decatur-Springfield and Quad Cities markets also are to part of the network. In the Chicago area, games are to be seen on WMEU-TV and WCIU-TV, owned by Weigel Broadcasting Co.

The NFHS Network will continue to stream games live and on demand.

For years, IHSA finals have been telecast on what now is known as NBC Sports Chicago. Most cable companies in the northern half of Illinois carry it, but statewide coverage was lacking.

"We've lined up an incredibly strong network that includes our own stations along with stations of our partners from Weigel and Nexstar," Ralph Oakley, the Quincy Media president and CEO, stated in a news release.

"As a result, the residents of Illinois will have the opportunity to watch these events on over-the-air television."

The most obvious gap that remains is in the Metro East area near St. Louis. A message was left with Jim McKernan, the Quincy Media regional vice president.

Nick in the Morning co-conspirators say areas close to the Wabash River in southeastern Illinois also are out of the coverage zone. Those areas include Lawrenceville and Robinson, near the Indiana border.

Since at least the early-to-mid 1980s, the basketball and football finals haven't been telecast on a statewide network. The hub for most of those years was WGN-TV in Chicago, which was carried nationally on cable.

IHSA administrators initially feared statewide telecasts would cause attendance at the boys basketball tournament to suffer. It didn't.

Capacity crowds at Assembly Hall in Champaign were common through the two-enrollment-class split in the early 1970s.

As the tourney moved in the early 1960s from the much-smaller Huff Gym, statewide TV coverage might have helped spark enough interest to fill the 16,000-seat Hall.

Lack of such coverage might be among the reasons state-finals attendance has nosedived, particularly in the last decade or so.

(Expansion to four classes is the major reason, it says here, but Nick in the Morning won't rehash that now. Read all about it here.)

The return to a statewide network appears to be part of the IHSA's plan to invigorate the basketball finals, at least.

Last month, the IHSA decided to consolidate into one weekend the finals in all four classes, beginning with the 2021 tournament.

Of course, next year is the last year the state finals are to be held at the Peoria Civic Center, under the current IHSA contract. Champaign-Urbana is expected to make a big effort to play host to the consolidated event.

Now that one weekend and statewide TV are in play, it seems only fair to give Peoria a chance to prove itself again as a good host.

After all, as the song heard on the way to work might put it, we're only human.