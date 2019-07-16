The Washington Historical Society has been awarded a $2,500 grant for necessary repairs to the Greek Revival-style Dement-Zinser House.

The house was built in 1858 and is set to be converted into a historical museum.

Landmarks Illinois, the only statewide nonprofit in Illinois dedicated to helping people save historic places, awarded $35,250 in grant funding to historic preservation projects across the state. Nine individual grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois Preservation Heritage Fund and the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund grant programs between January and June 2019.

Individual grant amounts range from $950 to $6,000 each. Landmarks Illinois grants provide funding to nonprofit- and government agency-led preservation projects in Illinois communities. All grants are matching grants, which requires the recipient to raise funds equal or greater to the Landmarks Illinois grant amount.