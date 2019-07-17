Students in Peoria, Chillicothe and Washington will be able to pick up free backpacks filled with school supplies this Sunday at local TCC and Wireless Zone stores.

It’s part of a national giveaway where more than 850 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the United States are donating 187,000 backpacks full of pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Between 1 and 4 p.m. on July 21, the giveaway is coming to TCC Peoria at 4125 N. Sheridan Road Space 5, Peoria; TCC Chillicothe at 226 N. Fourth St., Chillicothe; and TCC Washington at 1873 Washington Road, Washington. The donations are part of TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The TCC stores are donating up to 200 backpacks — available on a first-come, first-served basis — per location.

“We want to make certain the youth in America have equal access to a great start of the school year, so we are thrilled to support that goal with our seventh annual backpack giveaway,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC, said in a news release. “By providing families of school-aged children with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set students up for success.”

This year, it’s expected that families with school-aged children will spend more than the 2018 average of $684.79 each — $27.5 billion in total — on school supplies, according to the National Retail Federation as cited by the news release.

“With more than one out of every five school-aged children in the U.S. living below the federal poverty threshold, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program,” stated the news release.

TCC operates almost 900 locations in 39 states.

For more information about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com, or you can contact the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.