PEORIA — OSF HealthCare is likely to merge an Evergreen Park-based hospital and accompanying health care centers into its operations early next year, the Peoria-based provider announced Wednesday.

OSF and Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers are in a period of "exclusive negotiations" and are expected to finalize agreements and receive the necessary approvals in the next several months, a news release issued Wednesday afternoon stated.

“Partnership development, particularly with other mission-driven organizations, is a key component of how we are successfully responding to the call to share our Ministry,” Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare, said in a prepared statement. “We have long admired the strong Catholic heritage and commitment to the gift of life demonstrated by Little Company of Mary, and believe that together, we can create better health and deliver value for our communities.”