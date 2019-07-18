Advocate Eureka Hospital is offering an August class covering how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies.

Accredited by the American Heart Association, the Heartsaver CPR/AED class will be from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the hospital, located at 101 S. Major St. in Eureka. The class will teach people how to recognize and treat cardiac arrest and choking for adults, children and infants; how to recognize the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke in adults; and breathing difficulties for children. After successful completion of the hand’s on first aid skills and manikin practice, people will obtain a CPR certification card that will be valid for two years.

The class cost $45. To register, which is required, visit www.advocatehealth.com/classes.

The class is not intended for health care professionals.