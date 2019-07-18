The Washington Historical Society invites area residents to step back in time and glimpse a piece of local history.

The society offers tours of the Dement-Zinser House tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Located at 105 Zinser Place, Washington, the Dement-Zinser House is a Greek Revival-style home that was built in 1858 for Richard C. Dement, a local businessman and riverboat owner. Dement sold the house just three years after it was built. It passed through several owners until Dr. Harley Zinser acquired it in 1905.

The Dement-Zinser House is the only standing Greek Revival House in Washington, and was added to the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places in 2002. For more information, call 309-444-4793.