Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, July 18.

Unless you've been living in a cave the past few days, you know the rest of the week is going to be hot. Very hot.

Come to think of it, if you've been living in a cave, stay there. It has to be cooler, at least in temperature, than what's in store for central Illinois.

The entire Journal Star area, and a lot of other places, is under an excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. Saturday.

High temperatures Thursday in Peoria are expected to be about 95 degrees. Heat-index values could be as high as 109, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Corresponding expectations for Friday are 97 and 100. Expect about 95-degree highs Saturday, before the fever breaks and we get into the relative cool of the low 90s-high 80s.

Needless to say, be careful out there. Drink plenty of water. Avoid being outside for long, if you can help it.

And be thankful it isn't 1936.

That last part comes courtesy of the indispensable Christopher Farris, history expert at the Peoria Public Library.

On Facebook recently, Farris posted the Weather Service local temperature records for July. They reveal that month 83 years ago must have been a miserable time to be alive in Peoria.

The all-time Peoria records for 13 dates in July were set in 1936. Those include 12 days in a row, from July 4 through July 15.

The lowest recorded high temperature in that stretch was 103 degrees. That's not the heat index, just plain old air temp.

On July 15, the mercury in Peoria reached 113 degrees. That is the highest temperature ever recorded in the city.

Of the six hottest days on record in Peoria, five were July 11 through July 15, according to the Weather Service.

(If you're wondering, or even if you aren't, the record high for July 18 is 101 degrees, reached in 1894, 1930 and 2012. Looks like that record is safe for another year.)

There were 14 consecutive days, from July 4 through July 17, where the high temp was at least 100. For the month, there were 23 days that had temps in triple digits.

Hot weather was not confined to the Peoria area. The heat wave was among the worst in American history and killed 5,000 people.

Replies to Farris' post suggest some old-timers recall their parents discussing the heat wave of '36 and how they handled it. Remember, air conditioning in houses wasn't a thing back then.

People slept in their basements. Or their front porches. Or they went to public parks and slept there.

Can you imagine hundreds of people this week descending upon Donovan Park with their blankets and spending the night? The potential for mayhem gives us shivers (ironic, given the weather).

Some people also reported their relatives sustained heatstroke. Some of them died.

Please don't die from the weather this week.

Here are some cooling centers in town and their hours, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department:

• Illinois Department of Human Services, 211 Fulton St., Suite 300; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Friendship House, 800 NE Madison Ave.; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Dream Center Peoria, 714 Hamilton Blvd.; 24 hours, seven days a week

• CityLink Transit Center, 407 SW Adams St.; 6 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

• Peoria City Hall, 419 Fulton St.; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Peoria Police Department lobby, 600 SW Adams St.; 24 hours, seven days a week

The song heard on the way to work can be adapted to fit the current forecast: "It will be hotter today than yesterday, but not as hot as tomorrow ..."