The Soul Restoration wellness center in Pekin invites area residents to take a break, open their airways and clear their minds through meditation.

Meditation in Soul Restoration’s Salt Room will be offered from 7 to 8:15 p.m. July 25. The event is appropriate for all experience levels and will include gentle movement to relax the body, guided meditation and deep relaxation.

Space is limited and participants must reserve a spot in advance. Reservations are $20 each.

Soul Restoration is located at 2914 Court St., Pekin. For more information about the event, visit www.soulrestorationcenter.com or call 309-349-1041.