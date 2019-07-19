The Partnership for a Healthy Community is working in the Tri- County area to improve health outcomes, according to a Thursday, July 18 news release.

On Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Peoria Festival Building, the Partnership will launch the collaborative “What’s Our Recipe” to share projects and mobilize partners to align work in food insecurity in the Tri-County region.

The collaborative is open to all interested organizations and individuals, and the event is free.

One Partnership Action Team- Healthy Eating/Active Living (HEAL) established a subgroup called the HEAL Food System Partners that wrote for, and received funding from, the Ending Hunger Together Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.

The HEAL Food System Partners commit to increasing healthy food access, community education and economic development opportunities to impact food insecurity in central Illinois, said the release.

Currently, 20 partnering organizations working to impact food insecurity and hunger have teamed up to begin to measure effects of projects designed to improve the healthy food system for all, said the release.