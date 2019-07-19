Pekin Municipal Airport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of renovations to the runway.

The renovations consisted of new runway pavement that will improve safety and services for local and transient aircraft, according to Todd Dugan, Pekin Municipal Airport manager. R.A. Cullinan and Sons was the contractor for the project.

“Now, we’re in a position where we can start bringing in more traffic, more revenue, more hangars and stuff of that nature,” said Dugan.

Dugan thanked the guests who were in attendance, the city of Pekin for recognizing the need for runway renovations, and R.A. Cullinan and Sons for their hard work on the project.

“(Cullinan workers) were here for 12- to 14-hour days,” he said. “They were here when it was pouring down rain, and they really knocked it out.”

Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce read a proclamation declaring July 19, 2019, to be Pekin Municipal Airport Day in the city of Pekin. Pekin Mayor Mark Luft was on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“(Dugan) has opened up a lot of eyes and awareness to this airport,” said Luft. “I know that with Todd on board and the commission we have at the airport, the sky is the limit for the next three or four years.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, guests were invited to tour the runway and view some of the airplanes on display. Light refreshments were served.

Pekin Municipal Airport is located at 13906 Airport Lane, Pekin. For more information, visit www.ci.pekin.il.us.