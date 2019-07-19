Marriages
Peoria County
Michael J. Schultz, 60; Jennifer L. Winters, 45; both of Peoria.
Shaun D. McGinnes, 33; Laura M. Prochot, 28; both of West Peoria.
Nettie Bea, 41; Charles L. Booker, 51; both of Peoria.
Hailey L. Mueller, 22, Germantown Hills; Gage E. Thompson, 22, East Peoria.
Kelly J. Embry, 40; Bobby J. Dennison, 44; both of Elmwood.
Crystal N. Hankins, 34; Eric P. Strauss, 29; both of Edwards.
Dorinda R. Fox, 52; Steven T. Christopher, 54; both of Peoria.
Natalie L. Boore, 36; Russell G. Willdrick, 42; both of Peoria.
Donald C. Gudat, 39; Kelly L. Hockenbury, 40; both of Chillicothe.
Erika S. Gordon, 43; Patrick Jackson, 48; both of Peoria.
Vincent R. Swanson, 41; Emily K. Drummond, 33; both of East Peoria.
Kylie N. Beckman, 27; Jarret W.D. Summers, 25; both of Hanna City.
Curt D. Cluney, 50; Lori L. Carroll, 49; both of Chillicothe.
Robert J. Denler, 34, Pekin; Miranda L. Dinges, 32, Peoria.
Robin S. Cole, 31; Quintarius D. Durkins, 26; both of Peoria.
Austin J. Tovrea, 24; Erin M. Hale, 24; both of Peoria.
Divorces
Peoria County
West, Alicia E. and Daniel W.
Taylor, Rebecca and Daniel
Markovich, Heather J. and Karl M.
Barnes, Felix A. and Ebony M. Blade-Barnes
Stoller, Amanda L. and Robert L.