Pekin Police located Chase Bennett, 23, of Pekin, and took him into custody Saturday night as a suspect in an incident at 1020 Derby St., Pekin on Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

On Friday, Pekin Police were called to the area of 10th and Derby streets, where, according to the release, a reportedly armed individual, later found to be Bennett, was alleged to have barricaded himself inside Half Vaped at 1020 Derby. After about two hours, law enforcement officials determined that Bennett had fled the business prior to the officers' arrival. Police continued their investigation and later found Bennett and took him into custody around 8:09 p.m. Saturday without further incident.

Bennett was charged with aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.